All Hornets

Six-time WNBA All-Star confesses to being a secret Charlotte Hornets fan

Jewell Loyd is rooting for the purple and teal.

Tyler Carmona

Jul 10, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Las Vegas Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) reacts after a call against the Washington Mystics during the fourth quarter at EagleBank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images
Jul 10, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Las Vegas Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) reacts after a call against the Washington Mystics during the fourth quarter at EagleBank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images / Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images
In this story:

Fresh off a Summer League championship, the Charlotte Hornets' fan base seems to be growing by the day, especially after an interesting admission from one of the WNBA's top guards.

In an episode of “The Warehouse,” hosted by six-time WNBA All-Star Jewell Loyd, she revealed that she “secretly roots” for the Hornets.

"I'm always secretly rooting for Charlotte. I was looking at some of the Hornets players and their rookies, I think they did pretty good in the draft. There's just so much movement, honestly," said Loyd. "They're fun to watch, their announcers are great, the city supports them. So, I'm like 'I want you guys to be good', you know?"

As an Illinois native and Notre Dame alum, Loyd has no clear connection to Charlotte, but she seems to appreciate the strides that the organization is making to eventually establish itself as a contender.

Her praise should be a good sign for Hornets fans, after all, Loyd knows a thing or two about reaching the pinnacle of her profession.

The 31-year-old combo guard has won two WNBA Championships (2018, 2020), a scoring title in 2023, and was named the league's Rookie of the Year in 2015.

Now in her first season full season with the Las Vegas Aces after being traded from the Seattle Storm in January, Loyd is averaging 11.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.

- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -

Anonymous Hornets coach believes in the team's frontcourt as currently constructed

NBA insider crowns Kon Knueppel as a Summer League standout

Hornets front office exec believes Charlotte pulled off NBA's 'best draft'

LiAngelo Ball reveals who he believes is the best of the Ball brothers

Published
Tyler Carmona
TYLER CARMONA

Tyler joined the Charlotte Hornets On SI team in December of 2024. He previously worked as a local TV news reporter at WSAV in Savannah, Georgia, and for ESPN Radio. After earning a bachelor's degree from the University of Florida, he attended grad school at Savannah State. Tyler's primary focus in Hornets coverage is centered around the draft and free agency.

Home/News