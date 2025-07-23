Six-time WNBA All-Star confesses to being a secret Charlotte Hornets fan
Fresh off a Summer League championship, the Charlotte Hornets' fan base seems to be growing by the day, especially after an interesting admission from one of the WNBA's top guards.
In an episode of “The Warehouse,” hosted by six-time WNBA All-Star Jewell Loyd, she revealed that she “secretly roots” for the Hornets.
"I'm always secretly rooting for Charlotte. I was looking at some of the Hornets players and their rookies, I think they did pretty good in the draft. There's just so much movement, honestly," said Loyd. "They're fun to watch, their announcers are great, the city supports them. So, I'm like 'I want you guys to be good', you know?"
As an Illinois native and Notre Dame alum, Loyd has no clear connection to Charlotte, but she seems to appreciate the strides that the organization is making to eventually establish itself as a contender.
Her praise should be a good sign for Hornets fans, after all, Loyd knows a thing or two about reaching the pinnacle of her profession.
The 31-year-old combo guard has won two WNBA Championships (2018, 2020), a scoring title in 2023, and was named the league's Rookie of the Year in 2015.
Now in her first season full season with the Las Vegas Aces after being traded from the Seattle Storm in January, Loyd is averaging 11.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Anonymous Hornets coach believes in the team's frontcourt as currently constructed
NBA insider crowns Kon Knueppel as a Summer League standout
Hornets front office exec believes Charlotte pulled off NBA's 'best draft'
LiAngelo Ball reveals who he believes is the best of the Ball brothers