Looking at the early concerns for Ryan Kalkbrenner in his first Hornets games
The Charlotte Hornets drafted Ryan Kalkbrenner in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft because they liked his potential as a stretch five. His rim protection is fantastic, and he shot it well from three in his final year at Creighton.
Kalkbrenner's defense is what gives him a shot to play right away for the Hornets. He showed that during the Hornets' win over the 76ers on Saturday by sending back four shots.
In his first Summer League game on Friday, he had three rejections. Clearly, his rim protection is translating to the NBA level. However, he does have a few concerns after those two performances.
His shooting has been pretty solid for a rookie, nailing 46.6 percent of his shots in those two games. He hasn't been able to hit a three yet, and he doesn't seem confident taking them at this level quite yet.
Kalkbrenner has only attempted one three in the two games he's played, preferring to do his damage in the paint. That's certainly not an issue, but Charlotte would like him to be able to hit some threes, as well.
Perhaps the biggest concern has been the rebounding. In two games, the 7'1" center has just 11 rebounds. When someone is that tall, the hope is that he should be able to grab more than six rebounds in one game. He got bullied around in Saturday night's game by Adem Bona and Co., which simply can't happen.
So far, Kalkbrenner has been about what the Hornets expected: a talented rookie who has solid basketball skills with things to work on. He should only get better with more reps on the court, especially when he learns more of the offense.
