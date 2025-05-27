Lou Williams believes the Clippers can 'make a play' for LaMelo Ball
Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball rumors have not died down just yet.
"I can see the Clippers making a play for LaMelo Ball."
Three-time Sixth Man of the Year winner Lou Williams, who is now a part of FanDuel TV's Run It Back, said on the show.
"I can see the Clippers making a play for a premier point guard. I know they’ve been in the market for one. They’ve been trying to figure out what they’re going to do at that position."
The Clippers and LaMelo have been in rumors throughout the offseason, which began when LaMelo's older brother, Lonzo, predicted two weeks ago that his younger brother would be moved to the Clippers.
This is on TOP of the fact that in September, the father of the two, LaVar, said he would like to see his sons play for the Clippers. With Lou Williams, LaVar Ball, and Lonzo Ball all mentioning a LaMelo Ball to the Clippers move one way or another, the rumors tend to pick up.
The question would be, do the Clippers even have the assets to acquire someone of LaMelo's caliber? Sort of. The Clippers do not own their own first round pick until 2030, as their 2027 and 2029 firsts are swaps with the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Philadelphia 76ers. They do not exactly have any young talent that would interest the Hornets either.
The only logical way for Ball to land in LA is with a multi-team deal, or to force his way. The second option is unlikely, though.
“Just being here, I love it. I mean, the fans are amazing. The living situation has been amazing. Everything's been solid."
Ball is set to enter the second year of a five year, $203.8 million contract.
