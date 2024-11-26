Lou Williams shouts out LaMelo Ball's performances but wants to see them turn into Hornets wins
Over the last three games, LaMelo Ball has scored 129 points. The Charlotte Hornets have gone 1-2 in those games.
Over the last two, Ball has poured in 94 points, both of which were losses. The performances from Ball this season have largely been nothing short of phenomenal, but it's not translating to wins.
That's something former NBA guard Lou Williams wants to see change.
Lou Williams implores LaMelo Ball to find ways to win with Hornets
LaMelo Ball is averaging the second-most points in the NBA behind only Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Charlotte Hornets are just 6-11 on the season, though. Their roster has been ravaged by injuries, especially in the frontcourt where three centers are currently out, so it's not all Ball's fault, but former NBA star Lou Williams wants Ball to start turning these outings into wins.
Williams said, "He's one of the top five, six guards in the Eastern Conference, he's showing it. 94 points in two games, nothing to sniff your nose at. Like you said, that has to start turning into wins instead of losses and not just big stat nights."
Former NBA player Chandler Parsons took it a step further, saying he wants to see Ball have performances like those on a "relevant team" or in a "big market." He admitted he was excited to see rumors that the Los Angeles Clippers want Ball on their team, though it's worth noting that Ball signed a five-year extension with Charlotte last offseason and said it was a "great choice" to re-up and liked the direction the team was heading.
Parsons also said that Ball's circus shots may not be appropriate on other teams, to which Williams agreed that that may be "part of the problem." Parsons ended by following up Williams' compliment by saying Ball has put people "on notice" and is a "bona fide star who's put himself in All-Star talks."
