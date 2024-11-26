Hornets predicted to go after three centers at NBA Trade Deadline
A 6-11 team doesn't exactly suggest buying at the NBA trade deadline. However, as the Charlotte Hornets proved last year, the deadline isn't black and white anymore. Teams can and do buy and sell. If the Hornets are going to buy at the deadline or earlier to offset some of the injuries they've sustained, one NBA analyst predicts that they'll look at one position.
NBA analyst predicts Hornets to look into center market
At the beginning of the year, Mark Williams and Nick Richards provided an exciting duo at the center position. They've played five games combined, with Williams yet to play this year. They are on a rehab stint with the Greensboro Swarm now but are not guaranteed to remain healthy this year.
Grant Williams, the third center, just tore his ACL as well. Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz acknowledges that both young players are intriguing, but neither are healthy. "If the Hornets want to make a real playoff push, they should try to acquire a more reliable veteran who can step in and start immediately," he said.
He predicted them to look at DeAndre Ayton from the Portland Trail Blazers, Brooklyn Nets' star Nic Claxton, or Atlanta Hawks' big-man Clint Capela. Swartz said, "Ayton has put up a double-double every single year and would provide a strong pick-and-roll partner with LaMelo Ball." He also noted that Portland has Ayton's replacement in Donovan Clingan already after the 2024 Draft.
If the Nets decide to rebuild, Claxton would be, in Swartz's eyes, an impact addition to boost the league's 19th-ranked defense. Perhaps less inspiring as an option, Swartz called Capela a "rock-solid center who would be far less expensive as a rental " while the team waits on Williams and Richards to get fully healthy again.
Of course, the trade deadline is not until early February. By then, Williams and Richards could both be enjoying good, healthy runs. If that's the case, then the Hornets may look elsewhere to add or opt to stand pat. It all really depends on how the team looks once its health returns.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Help is on the way! Charles Lee discusses 'positive step' for Mark Williams, Nick Richards
Charles Lee admits Grant Williams' injury left him emotional
Charles Lee commends Hornets' defense but laments turnovers in loss to Magic
LaMelo Ball's continued record-breaking brilliance wasn't enough in loss to Wagner, Magic