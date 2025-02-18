Hornets make interesting decision in latest two-round mock draft projection
Coming out of the All-Star break, the Charlotte Hornets have a 13-39 record, which is the fourth-worst mark in the association. Things are bad right now for the Hornets, and if we're being honest, the only thing that they can look forward to is the NBA Draft, hoping to land one of the top prospects in the country.
In the most recent mock projection on NBA Draft On SI, the Hornets made a very interesting choice with the fourth overall selection.
RD 1, Pick 4: G Kasparas Jakucionis (Illinois)
Rutgers guard Ace Bailey is still on the board here for the Hornets, but instead, the Draft Digest Staff projects Charlotte to go with Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis. The Lithuanian has been one of the best three-level scorers in the Big Ten Conference this season, averaging 16 points per game on 46% shooting, including 34% from three-point land. While Jakucionis is an intriguing prospect, it's hard to see the Hornets selecting him over Bailey.
RD 2, Pick 32: G Dink Pate (G League)
The soon-to-be 19-year-old is currently playing with the Mexico City Capitanes of the NBA's G League. In 19 games this season, he's averaged 9.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. At 6'8", Pate offers great size and length at the guard spot but has the versatility to play on the wing as well.
RD 2, Pick 34: G Drake Powell (North Carolina)
With their final pick of the draft, the Hornets are projected to take Pittsboro, North Carolina native Drake Powell, who has been a key piece of UNC's bench. He's only averaging seven points per game but is shooting 46% from the floor and 37% from three. It would probably benefit Powell to return to college for another year to improve his stock, but if he comes out, it wouldn't be a bad idea to take a developmental guard.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
The Hornets are currently without over 100 points of offense
2024 NBA Re-Draft: Do the Hornets target Donovan Clingan, Dalton Knecht instead?
NBA insider claims Charlotte Hornets are in 'a pretty bad spot'
Bleacher Report's two-word verdict on Charlotte Hornets' season