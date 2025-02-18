All Hornets

Hornets make interesting decision in latest two-round mock draft projection

Charlotte passes on Ace Bailey with the fourth overall pick in this recent mock draft.

Schuyler Callihan

Feb 8, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Kasparas Jakucionis (32) dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Coming out of the All-Star break, the Charlotte Hornets have a 13-39 record, which is the fourth-worst mark in the association. Things are bad right now for the Hornets, and if we're being honest, the only thing that they can look forward to is the NBA Draft, hoping to land one of the top prospects in the country.

In the most recent mock projection on NBA Draft On SI, the Hornets made a very interesting choice with the fourth overall selection.

RD 1, Pick 4: G Kasparas Jakucionis (Illinois)

Feb 15, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Kasparas Jakucionis (32) runs past Michigan State Spartans guard Tre Holloman (5) during the first half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Rutgers guard Ace Bailey is still on the board here for the Hornets, but instead, the Draft Digest Staff projects Charlotte to go with Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis. The Lithuanian has been one of the best three-level scorers in the Big Ten Conference this season, averaging 16 points per game on 46% shooting, including 34% from three-point land. While Jakucionis is an intriguing prospect, it's hard to see the Hornets selecting him over Bailey.

RD 2, Pick 32: G Dink Pate (G League)

Feb 18, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Team ELY guard Dink Pate (1) of the G League Ignite shoots the ball against Team BallIsLife during the G-League Next Up game at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The soon-to-be 19-year-old is currently playing with the Mexico City Capitanes of the NBA's G League. In 19 games this season, he's averaged 9.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. At 6'8", Pate offers great size and length at the guard spot but has the versatility to play on the wing as well.

RD 2, Pick 34: G Drake Powell (North Carolina)

Feb 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Drake Powell (9) looks to shoot as Pittsburgh Panthers forward Guillermo Diaz Graham (25) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

With their final pick of the draft, the Hornets are projected to take Pittsboro, North Carolina native Drake Powell, who has been a key piece of UNC's bench. He's only averaging seven points per game but is shooting 46% from the floor and 37% from three. It would probably benefit Powell to return to college for another year to improve his stock, but if he comes out, it wouldn't be a bad idea to take a developmental guard.

