Mark Williams gives an update on his overall health following the 2024-25 season
What a rollercoaster of a year it has been for Mark Williams. The Hornets' center started out the season injured as he suffered a strained tendon in his left foot prior to the start of camp in late September. The injury led him to miss the first 20 games of the season.
That new injury had to have been very frustrating for Williams, as he had been on the shelf for much of last season after suffering a back injury in December that ultimately brought an end to his year.
Also, a foot injury kept him on a minutes restriction for over a month after his return, and it wasn't until his 10th game that he played his first 30-minute game of the season. However, after that game, Williams began to play the best basketball of his career.
Williams had a nine-game stretch from January 12th to February 3rd where he averaged 21.6 points per game to go with 12.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists, while shooting 58.1% from the field. You could say that it was undoubtedly his best stretch in his three-year career.
Shockingly, Williams was traded soon after to the Los Angeles Lakers on February 5th in a move that stunned the league, as most believed Williams was a key piece to the Hornets' future. The trade was then rescinded days later after the Lakers "failed" his physical due to concerns of his long-term health that were raised after the physical's completion.
Williams and his agent were not in agreement with the Lakers' decision, believing he was healthy. The decision from the Lakers' ownership put the Hornets and Williams' reputation at an all-time low.
The 23-year-old then played the majority of games down the stretch, posting 13 double-doubles after the failed trade, continuing to prove the Lakers wrong and himself right that he was indeed healthy.
Now, Williams heads into the off-season fully healthy and ready for next season.
"I'm in a good place now. Just playing more games, trusting my body, and now having a full summer—I haven't had a full summer in a while to allow myself to get stronger, be able to embrace contact and deliver contact offensively."- Mark Williams on feeling healthy
Williams has dealt with back, foot, and finger injuries in the off-season throughout his time in the NBA, but this will be the first time he will have a full off-season to improve on his body and other parts of his game, which is certainly important for next season and his future.
It's still in question whether Williams will be a part of the Hornets 'future long-term, but the 23-year-old certainly showed some promising flashes this season, averaging career-highs in points (15.3), rebounds (10.2), assists (2.5), blocks (1.2), and free-throw percentage (80.4).
