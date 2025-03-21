Mark Williams' vicious block and dunk sequence had Eric Collins going bananas
In one of the most surprising wins of the 2024-25 season, Mark Williams played a massive part in the Charlotte Hornets taking down the New York Knicks on Thursday night in Uptown.
The third-year big man recorded a double-double, posting 19 points and 14 rebounds to go along with three blocked shots. One of those rejections, the one that came late in the fourth quarter against OG Anunoby had Hornets' play-by-play announcer Eric Collins jumping out of his seat and losing his mind.
"BLOCKED!!! JUST CRUSHED IT! MARK WILLIAMS! They heard that three streets over," Collins screamed at the top of his lungs after the rejection. Then moments later, Williams finished off the beautiful sequence with a powerful two-hand slam, sending Collins off the rail. "MARK WILLIAMS! GOLIATH COME ALIVE!"
Williams knew that in order for the Hornets to come away with the win, he was going to have to bring his A-game defensively.
“Obviously, trusting the game plan, being on different players. Starting on OG [Anunoby] and moving around throughout the game. I think Coach just challenged me with that, and I was able to match that and show up for myself on both sides of the ball," Williams said. "My teammates did a great job of finding me offensively. Defensively, I’m having their back, and they’re having mine, so I think it was just a collective effort.”
