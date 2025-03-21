Potential Charlotte Hornets draft targets to watch on day two of March Madness
After a mostly tame day one of March Madness, 16 more games tip off starting at noon on Friday with the potential for chaos looming over everyone's brackets. For Charlotte Hornets fans, a win against the New York Knicks on Thursday night continued to build the growing gap between them and the worst record in basketball, increasing the odds that they will be selecting somebody other that Cooper Flagg come June.
With that in mind, here are a few players for Hornets fans to follow when the madness tips off on Friday afternoon.
Duke's freshmen
Cooper Flagg (who is available for Duke's first round game against Mount Saint Mary's), Khaman Maluach, and Kon Knueppel, are a trio of first-year starters at Duke that are projected lottery picks in the upcoming NBA draft. Flagg, the do-it-all super-prospect is the most talented of the three, but Maluach and Knueppel aren't slouches.
Maluach is a rapidly developing two-way interior force that has as much upside as anyone in this draft class. Having only played basketball for six years, the South Sudanese freshman has plenty of room to grow as a player. His larger-than-life frame and graceful movement skills to match make an intriguing combination for teams to bet on come June.
Knueppel on the other hand has basketball in his DNA. His parents were hoopers, his brothers are hoopers, and his polished game is one teams will fall in love with as the draft process matures.
Derik Queen - Maryland
Queen is a fluid big man without a real position. His offensive game is a real weapon, and you'll see him dominate Grand Canyon on that end with a vast array of floaters, feather-soft touch around the rim, and a slick driving game that doesn't compute with his size.
However, he's too small to guard centers full-time, not quick enough to play against forwards, and often shows a disinterest in defending that raise valid concerns about how he will hold up on that end of the floor when he makes it to the league. His most consistent NBA comparison, Naz Reid, had similar concerns coming out of LSU, but Reid has washed away all of those with his relentless work ethic and is in line for a massive pay-day this summer because of it.
Nique Clifford - Colorado State
Clifford is the hottest player in the nation right now. His Colorado State Rams are on a tear heading into the tournament and he's been the catalyst for the run.
Clifford is a talented scorer that doesn't wow you with any one trait in particular. He's a jack-of-all-trades, master-of-none offensive player that would fit seamlessly into any NBA rotation on day one due to his age (23) and malleability as a connective piece. It's easy to imagine him becoming a younger Cody Martin if Charlotte selects him in the second round of the draft.
Kasparas Jakučionis - Illinois
Of the players listed, Jakučionis is the most likely prospect to land in Charlotte this June. A projected top five pick, Jakučionis is a talented play-maker, solid shooter, and heady ball handler that could ease some of LaMelo Ball's heliocentric offensive duties.
However, there are real questions about his athleticism and ability to create his own shot at the NBA level. Those concerns are married with similar ones on the defensive end. Similar to Derik Queen, Jakučionis is a man you play team defense in spite of, not because of, making him an questionable fit between Ball and Brandon Miller on that end of the floor.
Other prospects to watch
Liam McNeeley and Alex Karaban - UConn
Jase Richardson - Michigan State
Walter Clayton Jr. - Florida
Jeremiah Fears - Oklahoma
Kam Jones - Marquette
