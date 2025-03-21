Charlotte's defense steps up in a big way as Hornets stun Knicks
The New York Knicks were without Jalen Brunson on Thursday night and the Charlotte Hornets took full advantage, pulling the upset in Uptown by a 115-98 score.
Best of the Night: Hornets' frontcourt
Mark Williams was back to the better version of himself, posting a double-double with 19 points and 14 rebounds to go along with three blocks. Miles Bridges also notched a double-double with 15 points on 6/17 shooting and 10 rebounds. Just two days after what looked like a serious injury, Moussa Diabate was right back on the court and chipped in seven points and five boards in 12 minutes of action. Jusuf Nurkic was super efficient as well going for nine and seven on a perfect 3/3 night from the floor.
Worst of the Night: Draft odds?
I'm not one of those people who believe fans should root for losses to land a draft pick, but the reality is, winning tonight is the only "bad" thing that happened. Charlotte's in danger of falling outside of the bottom three, each of whom has a 14% chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick.
State of the Night: Three-point defense
New York is one of the better three-point shooting teams in the NBA, shooting the deep ball at a 37% clip. Tonight, the Knicks were held to 10/39 (25.6%) from three-point range. OG Anunoby, Miles McBride, and Mikal Bridges were a combined 4/22. Not allowing a single triple from Bridges is impressive.
