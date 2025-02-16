Mark Williams vs. Jusuf Nurkic: Who gives Charlotte a brighter future?
The Charlotte Hornets have an issue that most NBA teams would dream of: multiple starting centers.
It was not supposed to be that way, however.
The night before the NBA trade deadline, the Hornets dealt Mark Williams to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package revolving around Dalton Knecht. The next day, the team dealt Cody Martin and Vasa Micic to the Phoenix Suns for Jusuf Nurkic. So, the team was set to have a center rotation of Nurkic, Moussa Diabate, and Taj Gibson.
Only a few days after the trade went through, the Lakers rescinded the deal with the Hornets after failing Mark Williams on his physical.
As a result, the Hornets center rotation has now become a topic of discussion.
Who is the center of the future in Charlotte?
The answer should be Williams. The former Blue Devil is only 23, and fits the timeline of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and whoever is selected in the upcoming draft. Williams would especially fit perfectly with Duke superstar Cooper Flagg.
That being said, it is extremely hard to envision Williams wanting to rejoin the Hornets after this fiasco. The team traded Williams out of relative nowhere, the deal was rescinded, and then they attempted to get the deal to go through. It's hard to envision Williams wanting to be on the team next season after all of this, however, things can change.
His injuries are also a concern. The Lakers failed Williams on the physical due to the fear that he could not be a "center of the future" and play with the team for 5-10 years. Williams has played 85 out of 216 total games since joining the league, which is only 39% of games. There is evidently a fear about how much Williams can stay on the court, and it is understandable.
Nurkic is definitely the more durable center, playing 70+ games three times in his career. The Bosnian center is 30, though, which does not exactly fit the timeline of the Hornets. Charlotte is not probably a team that Nurkic envisions playing with for the foreseeable future, as at 30, he may want to be a pivotal part of a contender.
Nurkic could give the Hornets a brighter future in terms of a trade return. With less pressure on him, the Bosnian Beast may be able to play freer and have a greater impact. With this, his trade value may be built up, and the Hornets could receive a nice return that could help accelerate their rebuild.
So, who is the center of the future? It's hard to tell. Williams's ability and age fit it, but injuries and now willingness to play in Charlotte are a concern. Nurkic's personality and talent also fit, but age and potential wanting to play on a contender are a concern.
