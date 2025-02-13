NBA insider says LaMelo Ball had a 'legit' shot at All-Star Game nod
With the All-Star break officially here, there are unlikely to be any more injuries to players in the game. That means the rosters are fully set, and LaMelo Ball officially missed out through all avenues. The Charlotte Hornets guard was not voted in as a starter, picked as a reserve, or named as the one injury replacement.
When the voting took place, Ball was averaging over 28 points per game- fourth in the NBA. He was also averaging over seven assists, a top-10 metric. Now, he's averaging 27.3 points and 7.2 assists along with over five rebounds, but it wasn't enough to get in.
NBA insider Kevin Pelton listed Ball, Damontas Sabonis, Amen Thompson, and Devin Booker as the players who have the most legitimate gripe, placing them in the "had a legit case this season" tier of players who missed out.
Pelton pointed out that Ball might've been a historically surprising snub. "Ball's situation is the first of its kind: a player to lead his position group (East backcourt) in All-Star voting yet not make the game. A seventh-place finish in media voting doomed Ball's hopes of starting," he said.
He noted that a coach selection from a lottery team, and one with a significant chance at the top pick at that, was always unlikely, and that's how it transpired. It didn't help that Ball has spent a fair amount of time on the sideline.
Pelton also noted that Ball has a good chance to make All-Star Games in the future. "If Ball can stay healthy and translate his production into more team success like 2021-22 when he was chosen, there are surely All-Star trips ahead for him," he said. "Actually, it will be historic if not. Ball was 20 for his All-Star debut. Not counting active players, Alvan Adams is the only one-time All-Star to have his only appearance come before age 22."
Ball continues to up his numbers every year, although the Hornets seem to be stuck in the same place in spite of that. His points per game have risen steadily since his 15.7-point rookie season. His assists are down this year from 8.4 in 2023-24 to 7.2, though.
