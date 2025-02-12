These Hornets could be traded this summer
The Charlotte Hornets proved at the deadline that they're all about the future. The new front office isn't really beholden to anyone on the roster, and they'll trade players for the right package. That was proven with the Mark Williams deal.
That means at the next possible time, this summer, several Hornets players could be on the move. That includes Williams. Assuming he doesn't go back to the Los Angeles Lakers after a successful challenge by Charlotte, he will undoubtedly be moved at some point soon. The relationship is probably too fractured to move forward together.
He's not the only one, though. Jusuf Nurkic is a prime trade candidate. He'll be entering the final year of a costly deal that pays over $17 million annually. He's not part of the future, so he could be flipped for assets to move off of that cost. If he's not then, he's almost certainly gone at the next trade deadline.
Josh Okogie is in the same boat, although he's far less costly. The Hornets have between now and the summer to decide if Okogie is part of the future. He has one year left on his contract after that, and if he's not, he is a prime trade candidate.
Miles Bridges is also a possible trade this summer. The Hornets were reportedly very open to moving him this deadline, and they'd probably be able to find a partner for him and his $25 million salary after the season ends. In the same sense, Josh Green could be gone, too. He's cheaper and not as valuable, which might make him an easier sell.
The biggest wild card here is LaMelo Ball. He's on a long-term extension and is currently the face of the franchise, but all that was established by the old regime. If the Hornets wanted to move Williams, a very young, talented, injury-prone player, what's to stop them from doing the same with Ball?
That would send more shockwaves through the franchise than the Williams attempted trade did, but it wouldn't be out of nowhere. Jeff Peterson and company have set the precedent that they aren't beholden to what Mitch Kupchak and Michael Jordan did in the past, and that could spell doom for Ball.
