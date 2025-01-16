Miles Bridges believes Hornets' starting five can continue to get better
The Charlotte Hornets have seen a lot more of their starting five of late. The injury bug has temporarily stopped biting, and the combination of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Josh Green, Miles Bridges, and Mark Williams has been on the court together a lot more. Bridges believes that's fortunate for the Hornets.
Miles Bridges says the starting five can be good
Miles Bridges knocked on wood before saying that the Hornets' starting five can be good as long as they remain healthy. That was a problem early on this year, as only Josh Green avoided major time off due to injury.
"We're starting to get into rhythm. We're starting to know each other's games more. As long as we stay healthy, I think we'll be good," Bridges said. He believes it begins on defense and that the five-man unit's commitment to that side of the ball has translated into better performances recently. The Hornets have won two out of three.
Nine days ago, the Hornets had just three games with their preferred starting five. The numbers weren't great with them, either. Since then, things have certainly improved as Bridges alluded to. The offensive rating has risen from 114.6 to 117.8 since January 7. On defense, the rating of 122.0 has dropped to 111.7, a stark change that reflects what Bridges spoke on.
With more time together on the court, this five has become a legitimate unit for the Hornets. Their bench, which scored just 11 of their 117 points last night, still struggles at times, but Bridges, Miller, Williams, Ball, and Green are really coming into their own.
Health has played a big factor in that. That five-man lineup is now the most-used one for the Hornets with 77 minutes together. They've been out there more lately, and it's leading to more wins and better play. Maybe it takes them out of the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes, but it's encouraging to see that this unit isn't a total bust.
