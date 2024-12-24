Miles Bridges calls out Hornets' defense after crushing defeat
Miles Bridges had a team-high 24 points for the Charlotte Hornets last night. It didn't impact the game much, as the Hornets trailed the entirety of their 13-point loss to the Houston Rockets. It was a game that was never as close as the final score indicated. Afterward, the power forward had some things to say about Charlotte's defense.
Miles Bridges implores Hornets to play better defense
The loss on Monday night dropped the Hornets to 7-22 on the season. They've now lost five games in a row. In his postgame presser, Miles Bridges lamented the transition defense. He cited the team's ability to play Giannis Antetokounmpo well on the break, but the team "needs to have that energy for every team."
Bridges took some of the blame himself. He specifically noted a play down the stretch where he tried to take a charge on Amen Thompson. The second-year player Euro-stepped right around Bridges' defensive attempt for a huge, wide-open dunk.
Bridges finished by saying, "We just gotta come ready to play. We gotta do a better job of coming out of games ready to play. Gotta play the full 48. I feel like if we can do that, we'll be a good team." The forward is likely referencing the fact that Charlotte was outscored 62-31 in the first half. Playing well in the second half, outscoring Houston 70-52, wasn't enough.
The Hornets are currently in 13th place in the East, but they're just a half-game up on the Toronto Raptors at this stage. They don't play again until they take on the Washington Wizards on Thursday. The Wizards beat the Hornets for one of their four wins last week.
