Mock trade frenzy: What happens if the Hornets traded every starter
The Charlotte Hornets probably won't do it, but there's a realistic trade out there for every single starter. They won't do most of them, namely the LaMelo Ball or Brandon Miller trades, but they could if they really wanted to overhaul everything and start over. Here's how.
LaMelo Ball mock trade
LaMelo Ball would be a perfect addition to the Orlando Magic. They need offense badly, and they have the draft picks/young players to make this trade work. Orlando could send Jonathan Isaac, Cole Anthony, the 16th overall pick in 2025, and a 2031 first-round pick for Ball and a 2026 second-round pick (via Golden State).
Brandon Miller mock trade
If Brandon Miller gets traded, it will be for an absolute haul. He would be a stellar addition to the Memphis Grizzlies. The Hornets would come away with an excellent package of Zach Edey, a 2028 first-round pick, a 2030 first-round pick, and a 2028 second-round pick (via Sacramento Kings) for Miller and a 2029 second-round pick. This may not even be enough to get Miller, but it's a great return.
Josh Green mock trade
Josh Green could easily be traded this offseason, but it won't be for much. He'd fit in really well in Golden State, so the Warriors could package Moses Moody and the 41st pick in 2025 (one of two tradeable second-round picks they have) for Green, a 2031 second-round pick (via Denver), and a 2031 second-round pick (New York) to keep a couple of tradeable assets like that.
Miles Bridges mock trade
Miles Bridges could also be traded this offseason, and it wouldn't be a huge surprise. The Detroit Pistons make sense since they're his hometown team, and he would fit their lineup pretty well. To make it work, they could send Tobias Harris (an expiring contract), a 2027 second-round pick from the Dallas Mavericks, a 2027 second-round pick from the Milwaukee Bucks, and a 2028 second-round pick from the New York Knicks for Bridges.
Mark Williams mock trade
Mark Williams is expected to be traded again this offseason. If so, the Hornets could make him Trae Young's next running mate in Atlanta. The Hawks can easily package Georges Niang (an expiring contract) and a 2031 first and 2031 second-round pick (via Cleveland Cavaliers) for Williams and a 2026 second-round pick (via Golden State).
With these trades, the Hornets would go guard-heavy in the draft and in free agency.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Could Jerami Grant be a name to watch if the Hornets explore trades?
Charlotte Hornets projected to make bold trade up for electric guard talent in 2025 NBA Draft
LaMelo Ball listed as ambitious trade target for two NBA teams on the rise
If LaMelo Ball hits the trade block, these three teams could be first in line