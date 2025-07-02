NBA analyst adores Hornets' Pat Connaughton trade
The Charlotte Hornets pulled off another trade earlier this week by trading Vasilije Micic to the Milwaukee Bucks for Pat Connaughton and two second-round picks. Micic is likely headed back overseas to play, and the Hornets managed to get a player and some assets for him.
This was, in one NBA insider's opinion, a masterclass by Jeff Peterson and a bit of a disaster by Jon Horst. Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey gave the Bucks a D+ for the trade, but the Hornets received a sterling A grade.
Should Micic stay in the NBA, he could be useful for Milwaukee. "They need a playmaker in the wake of Damian Lillard's release, and Vasilije Micić makes just over $1 million less than Pat Connaughton in 2025-26, when both are on expiring deals. However, Micić has struggled mightily to produce in the NBA," Bailey said.
But last year, Micic averaged just 6.6 points and shot 34.8% from the field in 41 games. His "creative passing ability" could work for a team that just lost its point guard, and he may enjoy better shooting with better spacing and defensive attention focused on Giannis Antetokounmpo, but it's still "surprising" to see a 31-year-old with a career box plus/minus of -5.6 go for two second-rounders, Bailey added.
"The other side of the deal isn't nearly as difficult to explain. Connaughton doesn't add any long-term money or obligations to the rebuilding Hornets' books. Turning Micić into multiple second-round picks feels like a coup," the insider concluded. The Hornets got assets, the better player, and an expiring contract back for a player who probably wasn't ever going to suit up for them anyway.
