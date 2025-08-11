NBA analyst: Hornets 'quietly crushed' offseason, added 'divine' spacing for LaMelo Ball
The Charlotte Hornets made a lot of changes this year. Change isn't always good, though. It was an exciting, busy offseason, but that doesn't mean everything was a success. However, at least on paper right now, it looks as if it was good and was a success. At least one NBA analyst agrees.
Charlotte Hornets one of five teams that 'quietly crushed' offseason
Bleacher Report's Dan Favale said that the Hornets were one of the five teams that had underrated but really good offseasons. Despite the lack of a major blockbuster, the Hornets did really well in his eyes.
Of course, the result is an imperfect roster. "Nobody should pretend to be in love with the Charlotte Hornets' center rotation. It is too heavy on Mason Plumlee, definitely too reliant on Moussa Diabaté, and doesn't have much to offer beyond them," Favale admitted.
Even if it cost them a center, Favale is blown away by flipping Jusuf Nurkic for Collin Sexton and a 2030 second-round pick, saying it was a "stroke of brilliance." He added, "Sexton is the better player, with the more coveted skill set. Charlotte can use him to boost its spacing, pick up extra value for him in another trade, or let him come off the books next summer just like Nurkić."
The Hornets also picked up Kon Knueppel and Liam McNeeley in the first round of the draft, "two snipers with wing size who can make plays for themselves and others off the bounce," Favale said. "The spacing around LaMelo Ball is going to border on divine for the first time ever."
Favale believes that is more than enough to offset the rough center rotation, especially since the Mark Williams trade is the reason the Hornets landed McNeeley and got a future first-round pick to go along with him.
Here's who's in:
- Collin Sexton
- Pat Connaughton
- Spencer Dinwiddie
- Sion James
- Liam McNeeley
- Ryan Kalkbrenner
- Kon Knueppel
- Mason Plumlee
Here's who's out:
- Mark Williams
- Jusuf Nurkic
- Seth Curry
That represents a ton of major additions without as many huge losses, which is why the Hornets are positioned to be better in 2025-26. Of course, the health of several players, like LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, is going to be crucial, but the roster is significantly better now.
