NBA analyst recommends Hornets package pick No. 4 for former DPOY
Even though Charles Lee's coaching helped improve the team defense last season, the Charlotte Hornets still need defenders. More importantly, they need defenders who aren't complete non-factors on the offensive end. With the fourth pick in the draft, they could land someone like that (VJ Edgecombe).
However, they can also use the fourth pick to get an established player to help bolster their defense. NBA insider Eddie Bitar posited eight trades the Hornets could make with that fourth pick as the centerpiece, and one for Jaren Jackson Jr. is particularly enticing.
The full package is lofty, which is unsurprising for the 2022-2023 Defensive Player of the Year. It would cost the Hornets Josh Green, Tidjane Salaun, Josh Okogie, the fourth overall pick, and a 2031 first-round pick.
"Jackson Jr. is a defensive stalwart, averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game in the 2024-25 season, with a field goal percentage of 48.8%," Bitar said. "His shot-blocking ability and defensive versatility would bolster the Hornets' interior defense dramatically. The Hornets need help on that end, as they allowed 114.2 PPG, 16th in the league."
There's a reason this might actually be something the Hornets should jump on. The Memphis Grizzlies are at a crossroads. They finished eighth and were blasted out of the playoffs after firing their coach. There are questions about whether the current core is the right one.
The Hornets would be glad to take Jackson Jr. off their hands, and in exchange, the Grizzlies get a couple of solid role players and a moldable, young prospect. They would get Salaun and a top prospect this year, giving them two prospects around 20 years old that they could build around alongside Zach Edey, Desmond Bane, and Ja Morant. Plus, a 2031 first is icing on top.
It's a costly trade for Charlotte, who is in essence trading three first-round picks, two of which were top six, and a couple of key rotational players. However, it'd be worth it. Jackson would transform their interior defense. And, he could probably coexist with Mark Williams.
Jackson Jr. is 6'10", which is a little big for a power forward but a bit on the smaller side for a center. The Hornets could use two-big lineups with Williams and Jackson. That would give them the chance to get elite offense from Jackson and Williams down low and have the interior defense they need.
