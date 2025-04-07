NBA insider details what it might've cost Hornets to land Luka Doncic
If the Los Angeles Lakers were able to get Luka Doncic for so little, then NBA insider Bobby Marks thinks other teams could've gotten involved. He decided to detail every team's, including the Charlotte Hornets, best possible offer.
The Dallas Mavericks, for whatever reason they had, decided not to shop the generational talent around for the best price. If they had, this is what Marks thinks the Hornets, had they decided to throw their hat in the ring, could've offered.
In this hypothetical, the Hornets received Doncic alone. The Mavericks would have received LaMelo Ball, Mark Williams, a 2027 first-round pick, and a 2027 top-14 protected first-round pick (via Charlotte; unprotected in 2028 if not conveyed).
That would've been a haul and the biggest trade in Hornets' history. Would it have been worth it? Marks isn't so sure. "The Hornets are another rebuilding team with the young players (Ball, Williams, Brandon Miller, Tidjane Salaun) and first-round picks (five tradable) to make a competitive offer," he said. "But, the post-trade Hornets leave Doncic with a roster of Miller, Salaun and a likely top-four first-round pick in June. Is that enough to commit long-term this summer?"
Ultimately, Doncic is probably not enough to justify moving off of two starters. The team is not exactly filled with depth at key positions, and injuries to Ball and Miller have hampered this season. Therefore, losing them and even replacing them with an All-NBA player isn't enough to get them into true contention.
That fact, coupled with the first-round picks, makes this hypothetical a good one to remain imaginary. It would've been fun to add a player like Doncic, but this wasn't a move the Hornets were equipped to make. Plus, they beat the Doncic Lakers when they faced them after the trade deadline anyway.
