NBA insider predicts Hornets will flip Collin Sexton, Spencer Dinwiddie
The Charlotte Hornets raised eyebrows when they traded Jusuf Nurkic for another guard in Collin Sexton. Since then, they've only made more moves to add to the backcourt while seemingly ignoring the frontcourt. NBA insider Danny Chau of the Ringer doesn't necessarily think those additions are particularly surprising. In fact, he thinks the Hornets might be on to something.
Chau said that a one-year deal for Dinwiddie wouldn't be of note normally, but a young team overflowing with guards signing him does raise an eyebrow. "Tre Mann and Nick Smith Jr., who are both aspiring Dinwiddies already on the roster," he added.
But that doesn't make this a bad plan. In fact, Chau thinks it might be pretty brilliant. "What are the Hornets up to? Well, what any young team ought to be doing this time of year: accruing value through the draft, free agency, and trades," he said.
The insider added that Charlotte’s draft was all about getting players who know how to play basketball, an attempt to give structure to a team that employs "freelancing talents" like LaMelo and Brandon Miller. "The other transactions have seemed more about setting them up to cash out down the line," Chau stated.
"Players like Sexton and Dinwiddie probably won’t be long for this team. Both players will carry more value during the season, closer to the trade deadline, when some team on the cusp will talk itself into trading for one more ball handler for the playoff push," he concluded. "That’s where the Hornets will gorge. Charlotte has four incoming first-round picks from 2026 to 2029. It has 12 future second-round picks between now and 2032. The stockpile is getting nice and fat. And there’s plenty of time left for it to grow."
So it may not seem like Charlotte has a good plan when they add what seems like 100 guards and actually only move off of big men, but there's a vision in mind, one that at least Danny Chau believes is pretty good.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
CBS Sports 2026 Mock Draft teases major shakeup for Hornets
Former Hornet James Bouknight to play in Summer League with Portland Trail Blazers
Hornets NBA Summer League player preview: Kon Knueppel
Standard contracts for Ryan Kalkbrenner, Sion James trigger trade talks for Hornets