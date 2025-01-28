NBA Mock Trade: Hornets jump in as both sellers and facilitators in huge Jimmy Butler trade
There's no scenario where Jimmy Butler does not leave the Miami Heat. There's also no scenario where he lands with the Charlotte Hornets, but that doesn't mean they can't get involved. They could be the ideal facilitator in a three-team (or more) deal. Blockbusters of this magnitude often need teams like Charlotte to move things along, and there's one way the Hornets can do that and come out in a nice spot.
The Memphis Grizzlies are a good destination for Jimmy Butler. They could use some wing depth, and Butler has the ability to be a high-level defender, an area they've excelled in this year. To get a deal done, though, the Hornets will have to jump in.
In this three-team mock, here's who goes to Miami:
- Marcus Smart
- Brandon Clarke
- Cody Martin
- John Konchar
- 2025 MEM first-round pick
- 2027 MEM first-round pick
Here's what the Grizzlies will get:
- Jimmy Butler
- Josh Richardson
The Hornets, finally, end up with this:
- Luke Kennard
- 2026 MEM first-round pick (via PHX, WAS, or ORL)
From the Hornets' perspective, this is a little bit of a no-brainer. They get to move Cody Martin, who is likely gone at the deadline anyway, and net a first-round pick. There's no scenario where Martin alone gets a first-rounder, so jumping in here adds a huge asset.
They also bring in Luke Kennard, the local sharpshooter. A Duke product, Kennard has just one year on his deal at a little over $9 million. He's 28, so he might not be someone the Hornets want to extend or re-sign, but he could audition or be flipped for more assets down the road.
If he stays, he would represent valuable scoring off the bench. The Hornets added Josh Okogie who is the best defender on the roster right now. That makes it easier to move on from Martin, who served as their main defensive guy off the bench, in favor of a more offensive-minded backup.
Plus, with Brandon Miller done for the year and LaMelo Ball in danger of missing some time, the Hornets could use some backcourt depth. Kennard provides that on an expiring deal. This is a rare trade that ultimately works out for everyone involved, and the Hornets stand to gain just by helping some money move around.
