How the Charlotte Hornets could benefit from Miami trading their disgruntled superstar Jimmy Butler
The drama in South Beach has reached it's boiling point.
The Miami Heat, annual bullies of the NBA's Southeastern Division that hosts the Charlotte Hornets, have reached an impasse with their mercurial superstar Jimmy Butler. After getting trounced by the Indiana Pacers last night, Butler took to the podium and put the Heat front office on notice.
Butler spoke at length about "getting his joy back from playing basketball," while ultimately concluding that it won't happen with Miami. Overnight, ESPN's Shams Charania and Brian Windhorst reported that Butler formally asked for Pat Riley and company to trade him "anywhere other than Miami."
Butler, 35, is a six-time NBA All-Star, five-time All-NBA honoree, and a two-way hooper in the twilight of his prime looking to contend for his first NBA title before his career is said and done. His 17.6 points per game average is the lowest number in his Miami tenure:, a sign that he's taken a backseat to potential All-Stars Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo in the Heat's hierarchy.
How trading Butler could benefit Charlotte
Charlotte's benefit from a potential Butler trade is two-fold. If Miami moves on from Jimmy Butler, they will become a worse basketball team in the present. Butler isn't the dominant force he once was, but he's still an impactful player that raises Miami's ceiling. A full-on rebuild in South Beach would remove one big-time obstacle out of Charlotte's way in the Hornets' quest for Eastern Conference relevancy.
Also, the Hornets own Miami's first round pick in 2027. The selection is lottery protected in year one, meaning the pick won't convey if the Heat miss the 2026-27 NBA playoffs, but it becomes totally unprotected in 2028.
Trading Butler would signify the beginnings of a Heat reboot. Miami is always liable to take a home run swing and court the next superstar that hits the market, but the Heat's lack of future draft capital will hamstring their attempts to acquire said superstar in a trade.
The Heat's future becomes increasingly murky if Butler gets his wish and exits Miami ahead of the 2025 NBA trade deadline. Their loss is the Hornets gain, and as Charlotte continues to build around their core of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Mark Williams, this gain could be substantial.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Should the Hornets pursue Brooklyn Nets' sharpshooter Cam Johnson?
Where do the Charlotte Hornets rank in terms of future draft capital? ESPN analyst discloses updated rankings
Exploring 3 potential trade options for Charlotte Hornets' starting forward Miles Bridges
Hornets nab 'tremendous fit' for LaMelo Ball in 2025 NBA Mock Draft