NBA reschedules the Hornets' two games that were postponed by wildfires in L.A.
Last week, the Charlotte Hornets were supposed to play two games in Los Angeles against the Los Angeles Lakers and then the Los Angeles Clippers. The LA wildfires forced the league to postpone both games, leaving the Hornets off for virtually a week and forcing them to look to the future to reschedule both contests. Now, those two games are officially back on the schedule with dates and times.
Hornets get Lakers, Clippers games rescheduled
According to the Charlotte Hornets' X account, the league has set the dates and times for the two visits to Los Angeles. The Hornets will now take on the Lakers on February 19 at 10:00 pm EST. They will then return to face the Clippers on March 16 at 7:00 pm EST. That will be an early one in Pacific Time.
This wasn't the easiest switch since it involved an East Coast team going to the West Coast, i.e. as much of a time difference as is possible in the NBA. Fortunately, the NBA found an easy resolution to this issue. It does involve two different trips to Los Angeles, so it's not the most ideal situation for the Hornets to be in.
Both these games are now taking place after the Trade Deadline. Since both LA teams are contenders, it's not out of the realm of possibility that the Hornets swing a trade with either one or both of them. Either way, the Hornets team that would've faced the Lakers and Clips will almost certainly not be the same one that does face them this year.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Spread & over/under predictions: Charlotte Hornets at Utah Jazz
Lou Williams views Duke's Cooper Flagg as a 'game changer' for the Charlotte Hornets
LaMelo Ball hits crazy behind-the-back three during warmups
The Charlotte Hornets visit Salt Lake City to face the Utah Jazz