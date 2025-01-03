NBA writer cuts LaMelo Ball some slack for Hornets' lack of success
Since entering the league, much of the discourse around LaMelo Ball has been over whether or not he's a "winning" basketball player. The Charlotte Hornets have not been good during that period, and in games Ball plays, they have an 88-118 record.
Basketball is unique in that each individual has more impact on the team's success than in football, soccer, hockey, and baseball. Ball has more to do with his team's success than one member of the Carolina Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, or Atlanta Braves.
Generally, this is where the criticism comes from. Sure, Ball is averaging 30 points per game and taking and making improbable shots that no one else is, but it's not helping the Hornets win. This time, however, a member of the media cut Ball some slack for the Hornets' lack of success.
Tim Haberstroh refuses to blame LaMelo Ball for poor Hornets record
Tim Haberstroh and Kevin O'Connor set out to discuss LaMelo Ball. "There's been a debate, LaMelo Ball, is he a winning player?" Haberstroh asked. "I think that is a little too harsh. If they win a couple of those play-in games... we're probably having a different conversation."
Haberstroh did acknowledge that Ball struggled in one of those games, but if the Hornets had more team success, he believes the conversation around the young point guard would change dramatically. "He gets probably too much blame for this organization not winning more under him," the analyst said.
O'Connor said it comes down to the Hornets needing a leader, and he said neither Ball nor Brandon Miller are that kind of player for the team. If they're going to trade Ball, they'd need to look for a leader for their team. He also admitted that it's hard to swallow trading such a good player who does so many things like Ball does.
