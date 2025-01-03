Which players could be in their final year with the Charlotte Hornets?
The Charlotte Hornets are 7-25, which means the present is bad, and the future should be the focus. The current version of the Hornets, even when fully healthy, just hasn't been able to compete consistently year. It's now time to evaluate which players should stay and which should go, and there are more than a few who are probably headed elsewhere after (or before) this season.
Hornets who could be on their last legs with the team
Vasilije Micic is all but assured to be in his final year with the Hornets. He, like a few others, is a pending free agent. Micic does have a club option the Hornets may want to pick up, but they will likely either trade him or let him walk. He's a 30-year-old backup guard that probably doesn't fit in the future plans.
Taj Gibson is undoubtedly not coming back next season. He's one of the oldest players in the NBA, so he might retire. If he doesn't, he's a free agent, and it's hard to see the Hornets bringing him back. He's hardly playing, so unless he is a beloved locker-room presence, he's probably not going to wear teal and purple for long.
Seth Curry is a free agent, but the hometown connection, his shooting off the bench, and his father being the Hornets' color commentator could prompt Charlotte to re-sign. He's an interesting trade option, too, but either way, he's only under contract for this season.
Tre Mann is a very intriguing option. He, like the above players, is a free agent after this year. He's not even 24 yet, which means he fits much better with the current core. He will enter restricted free agency, which means Charlotte can keep him easily. He has shown flashes of being an exceptional backup guard, but if the Hornets are blowing it up, it's easy to see Mann going elsewhere.
Moussa Diabate is in the same boat. He's young and has shown flashes, but he's going to be a restricted free agent next year. The Hornets are kind of full in the frontcourt, but he's played well enough at times to warrant keeping him and continuing to develop him.
Now for the really interesting options. Nick Richards has this season and next on his contract, so he's not going to leave in free agency. It is, however, probably his last year in Charlotte. He's one of the most enticing trade options for contending teams, and the Hornets need assets. They will probably trade him, making this the last season with Charlotte.
Cody Martin is in the exact same situation. He's been with the Hornets for much longer, but his defensive versatility and upside make him a highly sought-after player. He's not good enough that the Hornets should ignore trade calls, so look for him to be elsewhere by next season.
