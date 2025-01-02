LaMelo Ball leads all Eastern Conference guards in early All-Star fan voting
The Charlotte Hornets have a global superstar in their midst.
According to the NBA, Charlotte's LaMelo Ball leads all Eastern Conference guards in All-Star fan votes received with 947,444. Ball's astronomical number places him fourth overall in the East behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, and Karl-Anthony Towns, and ninth in the league behind the Western Conference's Nikola Jokić, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Ball deserves the accolade. The effervescent point guard has been one of the league's most productive guards when healthy, a true elite offense unto himself with style to match the substance of his game.
LaMelo's nightly highlight reel can go clip-for-clip with anybody in the league with the ability to do it statistically as well. Ball leads the Hornets in scoring (30.1 points per game), assists (7.4 per night), and steals (1.7) while ranking in the top-five on the team in rebounds. An All-Star nod in 2025 would be the second of Ball's young career.
While Ball winning the East's fan vote would do nothing but help his chances to make the game, it's only a piece of the overall voting pie. Fan voting counts as 50% of the NBA's All-Star formula, while player and media voting makes up the other 50% with 25% each. The next fan vote release will be next Thursday, January 9th.
The All-Star game is set to tip-off at the home of the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, February 16th. The league's new format has fans both buzzing about the annual contest and questioning the merit of a four-team tournament.
