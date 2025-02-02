Nuggets coach Mike Malone praises Charles Lee's competitive spirit in rebuilding year
One voice from the opposing bench is praising head coach Charles Lee as the Charlotte Hornets continue to struggle through a rebuilding season.
Denver Nuggets head coach Mike Malone, a well-respected figure in the league, has taken notice of Lee's leadership despite the team's difficult 12-34 record—second-to-last in the Eastern Conference. Malone seems to see something more profound in the Hornets' efforts, even though their on-court performance this season may not yet match their intended result.
In a recent interview, Malone stated that Lee’s strong-willed attitude will eventually spread throughout the team.
“They might be 1-4 in their last five but they're competing and they're in every game, which is a testament to Charles and his coaching staff. Because that team will always take on the personality of its head coach,” Malone said.
Lee has experienced the growing pains that come with rebuilding a team during his first season as an NBA head coach. Though the Hornets' 12-34 record does not immediately provide hope, experienced coaches like Malone have taken notice of the team's intangibles, including effort and determination.
Despite the discouraging season, young players like LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams have displayed flashes of brilliance, establishing themselves as the Hornets' most promising building blocks.
While the team's immediate results do not indicate much progress, the team's young, potential-filled core should give fans a reason to look forward to the future. Lee's ability to bring out his players' competitive spirit and cultivate a spirit of competition will be essential to the Hornets' growth as the season progresses. Even though making the playoffs this year may be far off, cultivating a strong-minded, hard-working team will benefit the franchise in the long run.
