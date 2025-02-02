Grant Williams takes a shot at the media after LaMelo Ball’s All-Star snub
In response to LaMelo Ball's All-Star snub, despite winning the fan vote and boasting impressive scoring stats, Charlotte Hornets forward Grant Williams took aim at the media's influence on the voting results.
Williams highlighted the discrepancy between Ball's fan popularity and the media's decision to slot him behind others, citing it as a clear case of media bias. Although Ball received enough fan votes to be an All-Star, media members did not feel that he was deserving of a vote.
While Ball's scoring ability is undeniable, averaging 28 points per game, it's important to consider the full picture. The Hornets' lackluster record (12-34) and Ball's inefficiency on the court (41.9 FG %, 112th in the NBA) must also be factored in. Although his scoring numbers can be attention-grabbing, they don't always translate to overall impact or success for the team.
Ball's snub raises the question of how much weight should be placed on individual statistics versus team performance when it comes to All-Star selections. The difference between individual success and team success is a constant debate in basketball circles, and Ball's case epitomizes this discussion.
Putting the team's lack of success aside, All-Star selections also factor in a player's exposure to the national media. Four seasons have gone by since a Hornet has made an All-Star game (Ball in 2021-2022), and the team has not made the playoffs since 2016.
While one can make an argument on either side of the coin for Ball’s snub, the influence of the media on All-Star selections cannot be underestimated. The power of narratives, personal biases, and agendas can likely sway voting outcomes, especially with many media members being former players/coaches with relationships to players currently in the league.
