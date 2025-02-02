Will Miles Bridges be traded? Charles Lee says Charlotte is 'lucky to have him'
After Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges' most recent performance during Friday's 112-104 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, Hornets head coach Charles Lee couldn't hide his appreciation for Bridges recent contributions.
"When your best players step up to the plate, saying and doing the right things, and playing the right way for a majority of the game.it becomes contagious," said Lee.
With the trade deadline looming, Bridges is arguably the most valuable trade asset the Hornets may be open to discussing. But if Lee's feelings hold weight, it doesn't seem like the former Hornets first-rounder is going anywhere.
On Friday, Bridges scored 27 points while also bringing down nine rebounds and dishing out six assists. The 26-year-old performer has been scoring at will lately, over the past five games he has finished with a higher point total than his season average.
This year, Bridges is averaging 19.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists while shooting 43% from the field (second-lowest rate of his career). While his efficiency rate is concerning, the amount of injuries throughout the team (Brandon Miller, Grant Williams, etc), has forced a larger workload onto his shoulders. The increased workload can likely lead to a questionable shot selection at times.
With his team's core currently being plagued with injuries, Lee expressed his pleasure with having a player like Bridges healthy and available to take the court in a time of need.
"He's amazing, and we're lucky to have him. I am lucky to be able to coach him," Lee stated.
Throughout his NBA career, Bridges is averaging 15.2 points, six rebounds and two assists. Last season, Bridges had the best scoring season of his career, averaging a career-high 21 points on 46% shooting.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Hornets' Grant Williams speaks highly of Charles Lee
Hornets falter in final minute versus Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets
Here's the one Hornets player who could be a surprise trade piece