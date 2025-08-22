One legendary NBA insider loves the Charlotte Hornets' offseason
The Charlotte Hornets did not necessarily have the means for a blockbuster offseason unless they traded LaMelo Ball, which they didn't. And yet, despite that, they still managed to be one of the busiest teams in the NBA, making four draft picks, multiple trades, and dipping their toes in free agency's waters.
The result is a bit of a makeover for the roster. On paper, it's much better now, and the Hornets should be a stronger team in 2025-26. Don't take my word for it, though. Listen to legendary NBA insider David Aldridge, who also loves what Charlotte did.
David Aldridge raves about Hornets' offseason
David Aldridge ranked the 10 best offseasons any team had this year, so the San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, and Atlanta Hawks all got mentioned. Those are the kind of teams the Hornets would love to be mentioned alongside, and they were.
Charlotte ranked sixth in Aldridge's list, so they did better than the Orlando Magic, Dallas Mavericks, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Los Angeles Clippers. Aldridge had nothing but good things to say about it.
"The Hornets are making sure they don’t have to solely depend any more on [LaMelo] Ball — who’s played in just 105 of 246 games the last three seasons — by adding [Collin] Sexton and [Spencer] Dinwiddie to the mix. Good strategy," he wrote.
But when Ball is healthy, he can easily play alongside either of them as well as Kon Knueppel. "Any of them will be an upgrade in the backcourt, where [Josh] Green averaged just 7.4 points per game in 67 starts at the two last season," Aldridge added.
With a healthy Ball and Brandon Miller, Aldridge sees a huge step forward. "Charlotte’s rotation is poised to make a big jump offensively from its anemic production last year (29th in offensive rating). Diversifying the attack is critical for second-year coach Charles Lee."
The floor has been raised with the addition of several guards who can contribute at the NBA level and can play for Ball to ease his workload/step in when he gets hurt. The ceiling might also be higher thanks to a couple of really sound draft picks.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
One sneaky good move Jeff Peterson will end up making before the season
NBA analyst's ranking of Charlotte Hornets' starting five stings a little
Moussa Diabate talks about his transition from the Clippers to the Hornets
Sadly, Hornets star Miles Bridges is going to decline like one analyst thinks