The Charlotte Hornets' timeline to be a contender in the East

The Charlotte Hornets have been stuck at the bottom of the NBA for the past half-decade. Instead of fighting for playoff spots, they have been fighting for lottery spots.
A shift in philosophy has happened this offseason. Charlotte has decided that veteran players can help them make a playoff push, so the Hornets brought in good scorers, rebounders, and extra ball-handlers. That's a good first step, but they are still far away from being considered a true contender in the East.
Looking at the current roster construction, what is the proper timeline for the Hornets to be considered contenders in the Eastern Conference?
The Hornets are still three years away from being a contender in the East
Charlotte is not close to being a true contender in the East. They don't even have a perennial All-Star player on their roster, although they are hoping LaMelo Ball can turn into that kind of player.
The problem is that Ball can't stop getting hurt. His lack of availability has kept the Hornets from making the playoffs, let alone being an actual contender for a title.
Brandon Miller has shown some progress in his two years as an NBA player, but a season-ending shoulder injury stunted his growth. Miller has all of the tools to be a great offensive player, but he has to be more efficient with his shot-making.
Three years seems like the proper timeline to give the Hornets to begin to think they might be a contender. That's only if Ball has proven that he can stay healthy and Miller takes a leap.
The Hornets need to make a big trade in order to be a contender
Insert Jeff Peterson.
If Charlotte really wants to be a contender in the Eastern Conference in that timeframe, they need to make a trade for an All-Star player. That's the best way for them to signal they are ready to contend.
Indiana did the same thing when it traded for Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam. The Thunder made a trade for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander so he could be their franchise player. Both of those teams are small-market teams that just squared off for a title.
Charlotte has to identify a player in the next couple of years who fits well with Ball and Miller as the two centerpieces of the franchise. They hope Kon Knueppel can evolve into a centerpiece, too.
The new CBA gives the Hornets a better chance to compete for a title than ever before. They just have to make the right moves.
