PJ Washington mock trade: Hornets bring back long lost big man
The Charlotte Hornets probably don't regret the PJ Washington trade. They netted a future first-round pick and Grant Williams, who has been solid when not dealing with a torn ACL. It set them up for the future, even if it did cost them a promising player who'd undoubtedly help them now.
This NBA offseason has been a lot about reunions, like Chris Paul returning to the Los Angeles Clippers or LeBron James' theorized trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Why can't the Hornets get involved and get PJ Washington back from the Dallas Mavericks?
Unfortunately, it will likely cost them a future first-round pick. That's what they got for Washington, so while age and less team control make him less valuable now than he was then, he's still a valuable player. The salary is easy enough to match, and the Hornets can send Pat Connaughton to do so and cut down on the guards on their roster.
To sweeten the pot, they can also send a 2031 second-round pick (via Phoenix Suns) to Dallas and get their 2030 second-round pick (via Philadelphia 76ers). The Mavericks get some shooting and guard play, but Connaughton is an easy buyout candidate if they don't like him as much, and he will save them almost $5 million by swapping his salary, which is expiring, for Washington's.
The Hornets get two things they need: a big man and fewer guards. Washington will help the frontcourt defense, likely allowing Miles Bridges to move back to the small forward spot or be traded. Washington can also stretch the floor a bit, so he wouldn't hurt the spacing in a lineup with LaMelo Ball, Kon Knueppel, Brandon Miller, and another big.
It's rare to see moves like this, getting back a player you traded away by trading for them, so it's hard to imagine the Hornets even attempting this, but it's undeniable that Washington would be a good addition and that it makes sense for the roster construction.
