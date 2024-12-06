Players the Hornets should consider trading if the season spirals out of control
The Charlotte Hornets can ill afford to trade anyone away right now, lest they risk putting together a G-League rotation for NBA games. They're just too banged up. However, if they remain hurt and can't turn around a 6-16 start to the year, they might have no option but to sell assets and continue trying to rebuild. If so, here are a few worthy candidates.
Hornets who might be traded if the team can't start winning
1. Nick Richards
Right now, Nick Richards looks like a legitimate NBA big man. He looks good in the starting lineup and could be a foundational part of the rotation moving forward. With Mark Williams coming back and knowing what he's capable of, the Hornets might prefer to trade one of them to open up center minutes for Moussa Diabate. It's been reported that they might get two second-round picks for him, but his value is only rising right now.
2. Vasilije Micic
When the Hornets are fully healthy, there aren't minutes for Vasilije Micic. When they're not, he gets a lot of run, and he does well with it. He had 14 points and 12 assists on Thursday, and that's something a lot of teams would value in their backup point guard. Behind LaMelo Ball and Tre Mann, it makes sense to move Micic.
3. Cody Martin
Cody Martin isn't necessarily a big piece of the Hornets future. He is a solid three-and-D role player, but if the Hornets are selling, that's the type of player that other teams will call about. There aren't as many wings on the roster, so the depth would be an issue without Martin. However, the return might make it worthwhile especially if things don't turn around quickly.
