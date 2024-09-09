Predicting Grant Williams' 2024-25 Season Statistics
Grant Williams played the best basketball of his career following his trade from Dallas to the Charlotte Hornets. Finding success as a small ball five, it's unclear if incoming head coach Charles Lee will use Williams' in the same way. His leadership continues to be a welcome addition for a team that has lacked a loud veteran voice.
2023-24 → 2024-25 Prediction
Minutes: 30.6 → 20.8
Points: 13.9 → 9.8
Rebounds: 5.1 → 3.7
Assists: 3.2 → 1.7
Turnovers: 1.9 → 0.9
Steals: 0.7 → 0.4
Blocks: 0.4 → 0.4
FG: 50% → 46%
3FG: 37% → 38%
FT: 76.5% → 78%
Explanation
Williams is likely to revert to a backup role, although Coach Charles Lee could get creative by starting him alongside Brandon Miller and Miles Bridges. His role is harder to project—will he receive post-up touches and act as a playmaking hub like last year, will he serve as a stretch five and soak up backup center minutes? Or will he play as a straight back-up to Miles Bridges? One thing I feel fairly confident about is that he won't shoot 50% from the field again; that stands out as a single-season outlier.
Grant Williams' had a productive stint with the Hornets last season, if he can replicate that impact in a lower minute role that would be considered a success. Where Grant's biggest impact will come is as a leader and a defender, although that has never translated into high block/steal rates.
