All Hornets

Predicting Grant Williams' 2024-25 Season Statistics

Williams' is set for his first full season in Charlotte, but will he be coming off the bench?

James Plowright

Apr 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Grant Williams (2) runs back against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Grant Williams (2) runs back against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-USA TODAY Sports / Scott Kinser-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Grant Williams played the best basketball of his career following his trade from Dallas to the Charlotte Hornets. Finding success as a small ball five, it's unclear if incoming head coach Charles Lee will use Williams' in the same way. His leadership continues to be a welcome addition for a team that has lacked a loud veteran voice.

2023-24 2024-25 Prediction

Minutes: 30.6 → 20.8
Points: 13.9 → 9.8
Rebounds: 5.1 → 3.7
Assists: 3.2 → 1.7
Turnovers: 1.9 → 0.9
Steals: 0.7 → 0.4
Blocks: 0.4 → 0.4
FG: 50% → 46%
3FG: 37% → 38%
FT: 76.5% → 78%

Explanation

Williams is likely to revert to a backup role, although Coach Charles Lee could get creative by starting him alongside Brandon Miller and Miles Bridges. His role is harder to project—will he receive post-up touches and act as a playmaking hub like last year, will he serve as a stretch five and soak up backup center minutes? Or will he play as a straight back-up to Miles Bridges? One thing I feel fairly confident about is that he won't shoot 50% from the field again; that stands out as a single-season outlier.

Grant Williams' had a productive stint with the Hornets last season, if he can replicate that impact in a lower minute role that would be considered a success. Where Grant's biggest impact will come is as a leader and a defender, although that has never translated into high block/steal rates.

MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI

Prediction Nick Richards' 2024-25 Season Statistics

Predicting Tidjane Salaun 2024-25 Season Statistics

Predicting Tre Mann's 2024-25 Season Statistics

Predicting Cody Martin's 2024-25 Season Statistics

Published
James Plowright

JAMES PLOWRIGHT

Twitter: @British_Buzz Linked In: James Plowright Muck Rack: James Plowright About Me Bylines for: Sports Illustrated, Sky Sports NBA, SB Nation, Queen City Hoops Based in Manchester in the United Kingdom, I have covered the Charlotte Hornets since 2008. When I was 16 years old I won a blogging competition on Bobcats.com, this ignited my passion for journalism and since then I went on to write for a variety of blogs; Hornets Planet, Queen City Hoops and At The Hive. In 2022 I took on the role as site content manager for the Charlotte Hornets Fannation site (AllHornets.com).  I am also the founder of the All Hornets Podcast Network, having recorded over 350+ Hornets related podcasts.  Awards - The All Hornets podcast was nominated for "Best Team Podcast" in the 2022 Sports Podcast Awards.  - I was nominated for "Sports Writer of the Year" in 2013 for LSU Media while studying my B.A in History and International Relations at Loughborough University. 

Home/News