Predicting Nick Richards' 2024-25 Season Statistics

Nick Richards has proven to be a reliable back-up center over the past two seasons

James Plowright

Apr 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards (4) reacts to the call during the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards (4) reacts to the call during the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-USA TODAY Sports / Scott Kinser-USA TODAY Sports
Nick Richards has established himself as a reliable back-up center for the Charlotte Hornets, so much so he's drawn trade interest from both New York and Phoenix. Richards was forced into a starting role following Mark Williams' injury last season. He was steady, but looks set to return to a role better suited to him as a back-up this season.

2023-24 2024-25 Prediction

Minutes: 26.3 → 16.2
Points: 9.7 → 6.9
Rebounds: 8.0 → 6.2
Assists: 0.8 → 0.6
Turnovers: 1.1 → 0.8
Steals: 0.4 → 0.2
Blocks: 1.1 → 1.0
FG: 69% → 68%
3FG: 0% → 0%
FT: 74% → 76%

Explanation

I don't expect much change from Richards' play last season, but due to an expected drop in playing time his numbers could mostly be down across the board. Richards is a solid rebounding, rim-running back-up center but the threat of Grant Williams' playing some small ball five could further limit his playing time.

The biggest statistical jump I expect from him is in his shot-blocking percentage, as Lee's incoming system will give centers more freedom to roam and challenge shots. Additionally, he doesn't have to worry about foul trouble with both Mark Williams and Taj Gibson healthy and available. But despite likely blocking more shots per attempt, his total total blocks per game remain likely to decrease in-line with his minutes.

James Plowright

