Predicting Mark Williams' 2024-25 Season Statistics
Mark Williams enters the 2024-25 season with his biggest goal to stay on the court for the Charlotte Hornets. Williams has missed time in both his rookie year with a thumb injury and most of last season with a troublesome back injury. He is back working out on the court, but we are yet to receive 100% clear confirmation he is training without any limitations. What could the upcoming season look like for Williams?
2023-24 → 2024-25 Prediction
Minutes: 26.7 → 28 .0
Points: 12.7 → 13.2
Rebounds: 9.7 → 8.9
Assists: 1.2 → 1.6
Turnovers: 0.9 → 1.3
Steals: 0.8 → 0.6
Blocks: 1.1 → 1.9
FG: 65% → 58%
3FG: 0% → 26%
FT: 72% → 75%
Explanation
The biggest improvement I'm expecting from Williams is in shot blocking, especially since Coach Lee has expressed a desire to "unleash" him in this area. While this focus might affect his rebounding, hopefully, his teammates can compensate. Additionally, I'm anticipating Williams will start taking threes, albeit on low volume, as Lee wants him to explore his three-point shot. Like any young big man shooting threes for the first time, his percentages may be low this season, but it will be a starting point.
The rest of Williams' game is expected to remain fairly consistent. Since he shared most of his minutes with LaMelo Ball last year, I'm confident in his numbers. If he can meet the above statistical benchmarks, it would cement him as one of the better young centers in the NBA.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Prediction Nick Richards' 2024-25 Season Statistics
Predicting Tidjane Salaun 2024-25 Season Statistics
Predicting Tre Mann's 2024-25 Season Statistics