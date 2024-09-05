Predicting Vasilije Micic's 2024-25 Season Statistics
Micic was thrust into a starting role for the Charlotte Hornets last season following LaMelo Ball's injury. This year, his role will change significantly as he reverts to being a backup. Last year, Micic showed superb basketball IQ but struggled at times with defense and shooting from deep. How will he stand up statistically as a back-up next season?
2023-24 → 2024-25 Prediction
Minutes: 27.2 → 17.8
Points: 10.8 → 6.4
Rebounds: 2.1 → 1.4
Assists: 6.2 → 4.1
Turnovers: 2.3 → 1.2
Steals: 0.7 → 0.4
Blocks: 0.1 → 0.1
FG: 44% → 47%
3FG: 29% → 33%
FT: 84% → 83%
Explanation
Micic went on record last season stating he would have preferred to pass the ball more and create for others, but was forced into a scoring role due to injuries. With that in mind, I expect a sizable drop in his scoring and an uptick in his assists, although the total number will reduce due to a drop in minutes.
Micic should also become a more efficient scorer, taking fewer forced shots late in the clock compared to last year. Additionally, his turnovers should drop significantly as he plays against more backups and has less burden on a second unit that includes Tre Mann and likely Cody Martin.
