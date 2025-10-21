Preseason winners and losers for Charlotte Hornets ahead of regular season debut
The Charlotte Hornets went 2-3 in the NBA preseason. If extrapolated, that would amount to a 33-win season this year. The Hornets would be thrilled with 33 wins, as it would be a major step forward after 19 wins in 2024-25.
The preseason, though, is not really about wins and losses. It's more about seeing what players bring to the table and how best to set rotations and lineups. With that in mind, here are the winners and losers ahead of Wednesday's opener.
Winner: Collin Sexton
That extra wing spot is likely Kon Knueppel's at some point, but Collin Sexton did more than enough to justify getting it to start the season. He was fantastic during the preseason, both with his scoring and passing, and the lineups with him and LaMelo Ball on the floor together were great.
He also made the Hornets' impressive trade for him look even better, because he is clearly a starting-level point guard in the NBA, and he gives the Hornets a fantastic weapon. There's been no issue with fit or versatility, so Sexton is a big winner of the preseason.
Loser: Liam McNeeley
The exciting rookie class the Hornets have was on full display in the preseason, but Liam McNeeley never really stood out. He wasn't bad, per se, but he also wasn't very good. That's not all that surprising since he's a 20-year-old, but it's still not ideal for him.
He was someone who, after a very strong Summer League, could've forced his way up in the rotation with a strong preseason. Instead, he's likely to be buried on the bench a bit for a while, which is unfortunate for him.
Winner: Ryan Kalkbrenner
It was always expected that Moussa Diabate would be the starting center almost by default and that the Hornets were essentially operating with four viable players in their starting five because of it. However, not only did Ryan Kalkbrenner do enough to, in my eyes, deserve the starting nod at some point soon, but he also improves the outlook.
Kalkbrenner shot well (never below 60% from the field) and tallied seven or more rebounds in all but one outing. He looked like a functional NBA player, which means he could start, and that the Hornets' center rotation might not be so bad.
Loser: Brandon Miller
Let me preface this by saying that Brandon Miller will be fine, but it was clear that rust impacted him this preseason. He shot over 50% just once, and he scored over 20 points just once. He never recorded more than six of any other stat (rebounds, assists, steals, etc) as well. It was a middling preseason that did end on a relatively high note.
Miller's still a major part of this franchise's future, but the preseason might have been an indication that he will need some time to really get back to top form. He only played 27 games last year, so that's understandable, but it was evident.
Winner: Miles Bridges
Miles Bridges might have a role in Charlotte after all. I've been a proponent of trading him as he's probably the fourth option in the long run, and he's someone who needs the ball and wants to be a first or second option, which can't happen in Charlotte. This preseason didn't change my mind on all of that, but he was really good.
After a rough opening two games, Bridges scored over 20 in the final three. In the two wins, he had double-doubles. It can be argued that he was Charlotte's best player, so his stock improved if nothing else.
