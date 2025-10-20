10 predictions for the Charlotte Hornets' 2025-26 season
It's finally (almost) here. The Charlotte Hornets play meaningful basketball for the first time since April, and honestly, it might be the most meaningful game since last December or something, given how poorly the year went. Regardless, on Wednesday, the new-look Hornets get to play a real basketball game. What can we expect from them?
LaMelo Ball will be an All-Star
Two things are all but guaranteed with LaMelo Ball. He will be more efficient since he has better spacing/help, and his team will be better. Those were the two things that kept him from the All-Star game last year, so that will be rectified.
Kon Knueppel will flirt with elite shooting mark
50/40/90 is the coveted shooting split that so few players ever reach, but Kon Knueppel should come close. He won't have too much volume as the third or second option on the floor, so his percentages won't suffer, and his elite stroke should help him shoot around those marks.
Ryan Kalkbrenner will take the starting job
The Hornets will likely start Moussa Diabate, but the center spot will be Ryan Kalkbrenner's. He's looked good in preseason and brings offense and size that Diabate just doesn't. Once he's ready, he should end up as the five every night.
Miles Bridges will be traded
What a preseason it was for Miles Bridges. Unfortunately, when the deadline rolls around, the Hornets will probably not be truly in the playoff race, so trades will happen, and Bridges makes the most sense. That would open the floor for Tidjane Salaun, assuming he can continue to develop until then.
Collin Sexton will not be traded
Collin Sexton seems like a probable trade chip on an expiring contract, but I suspect he will become so useful to the Hornets that he not only survives but might force the front office to consider an extension.
LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller will combine for 120 games
If the Hornets get 60 games out of LaMelo Ball, it'll be a win. And given how the Hornets missed Brandon Miller last year, 60 would be nice for him, too. These two will undoubtedly miss some time, but I truly believe it won't be that much.
Tre Mann will earn Sixth Man of the Year recognition
Tre Mann looked like a potential Sixth Man of the Year last year before getting hurt. Now, the Hornets have a better bench, but both Sexton and Knueppel will spend time in the starting five. Mann will remain a bench mainstay and build a strong awards case.
Josh Green won't be traded
With the arrival of so many pieces, Josh Green will not be a starter anymore. However, I don't believe he's destined for the trade block yet. He remains the best perimeter defender (perhaps just by default), and the Hornets can't afford to part with him now.
Brandon Miller will be an All-Star snub
With an expected year-three leap, Brandon Miller will be in All-Star conversations. Sadly, with LaMelo Ball likely making it, the Hornets won't be good enough to justify two players, which will put Miller on the snubs list.
The Hornets won't make the play-in
34 wins is probably what the Hornets will end up with, and that's not enough even for the play-in. The play-in game has lately been between teams around .500, and the Hornets won't be quite that good, although this is still a huge improvement.
