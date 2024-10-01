Promising injury update on Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams
The Charlotte Hornets announced over the weekend that starting center Mark Williams suffered a strained tendon in his left foot during a workout last Thursday and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Obviously, this means he will miss all of training camp and the beginning of preseason play.
On Monday, I asked Williams if the plan and the hope is for him to get some preseason action in and he responded, “I’d say to be determined is the safer way to word it. I don’t want to say something and then it’s something different, but I’m personally not worried about it.”
He also stated his trust in the new medical staff and dubbed it "nothing serious," which is great news considering he missed much of last season with a. back injury. Speaking of which, he was also asked about how the back currently feels and if it's a pain tolerance thing or if he has completely recovered.
“My back? It’s non-existent. I’m good. I’m me.”
Hornets VP of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson praised the work the third-year man out of Duke has put in this offseason and even going back to the end of last season when he would remain heavily involved in the team's day-to-day activities.
“I hate it that he missed those games last season. He loves to play, he loves to be on the court. I will give Mark a ton of credit and not just in his rehab or in the training room or weight room when he couldn’t play last year, but he was very attentive in how our scouting reports took place and how he would guard guys on the other team even though he wasn’t in the game. He was taking the challenge from a mental standpoint which is really what you need to see and you don’t usually see that from a young player. He’s worked his butt off this entire offseason, his back’s in good shape.”
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Three position battles to watch in Hornets training camp
What Are the Implications of the Mark Williams' Foot Injury
Five Biggest Storylines Heading Into Hornets Training Camp