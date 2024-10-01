Three position battles to watch in Hornets training camp
Most of the roles are pretty much set in stone for the Charlotte Hornets as they head to Durham today for the start of training camp, but there are a few areas where we could see some competition for playing time.
Here are the three player vs. player battles that will either determine a starting spot, a role, or positioning on the depth chart.
Tre Mann vs. Seth Curry
Both of these guys will see serious minutes off the bench, so there's no true loser here but I am curious to see who Charles Lee will go to more often. Curry is an established veteran who can shoot the three-ball consistently, but Mann can probably offer you more of the complete package as an offensive playmaker. In all likelihood, we'll see these two split time as Lee goes with the hot hand. Both also have the versatility to run the point as well.
Josh Green vs. Grant Williams
LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges, and Mark Williams. That's four of the starting five spots that are locked up. The question is, do the Hornets want a three-guard lineup with Green? Or do they go undersized on the wing with Grant Williams? While you would think Williams has the upper hand, I'd lean more toward Green. He can do a little bit of everything but is especially key on the defensive end. Having him on the floor in a starting role takes the pressure off of LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller defensively by not having to guard the opposing team's best backcourt player. Plus, Williams just feels like he's better suited coming off the bench.
Cody Martin vs. Tidjane Salaün
I don't know how much of a battle this will be if one at all. Cody Martin is one of the best defenders on the team, so he'll earn his way on the floor because of it. Meanwhile, for Salaün, this is expected to be a development year where most of his time will almost certainly be spent in Greensboro. But it is possible that Salaün comes along much faster than anticipated and threatens to steal some bench minutes on the wing. Again, unlikely in his rookie year, but you never know.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
What Are the Implications of the Mark Williams' Foot Injury
Five Biggest Storylines Heading Into Hornets Training Camp
Hornets Emerge as Key Player in Knicks-Timberwolves Trade