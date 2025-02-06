Recent trades could lead to Moussa Diabate earning a standard NBA contract
Following last night's trade with the Los Angeles Lakers, the Charlotte Hornets currently have 16 players on its roster. The roster limit in the NBA is 15, so obviously, more moves are on the way. Injured players and players on two-way contracts do not count toward the roster limit, so Tre Mann, Grant Williams, KJ Simpson, Isaiah Wong, and Moussa Diabate are not included.
However, Diabate is rapidly approaching the 50-game mark for a two-way player, standing at 41 games after last night's contest versus Milwaukee. Considering the Hornets just traded away Mark Williams and dealt Nick Richards a couple of weeks ago, they have absolutely zero depth at the center position. Even if Charlotte adds another big ahead of the 3 p.m. EST trade deadline, they will likely have to convert Diabate to a standard NBA contract, and it will be well-deserved.
In those 41 appearances, Diabate has averaged 4.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 0.7 blocks, and 0.7 blocks in just 18.7 minutes per game. He's put up some funky looking stat lines that mimmick the production of Dennis Rodman. There will be nights where doesn't score or only puts up two points, but comes down with double-digit rebounds to go along with a couple of blocked shots. The lack of offense isn't because he can't put the ball in the hoop. As a matter of fact, his 60.9% field goal percentage is a couple of notches hire than Mark Williams, who previously occupied the starting role.
It might be a bit of stretch to label Diabate the center of the future in Charlotte, but he could without question be a key piece off of the bench that can provide a spark on the glass and on the defensive end of the floor.
