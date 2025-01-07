All Hornets

Rock bottom? Hornets claim last place in NBA.com's latest Power Rankings

It has the makings of another long season in the Queen City.

Schuyler Callihan

Injuries have put the Charlotte Hornets in the hole for the third straight year, playing a huge role in the team's disastrous 7-27 start to the season. Only the New Orleans Pelicans and Washington Wizards are worse. Well, that is according to winning percentage.

In this week's NBA.com power rankings, the Hornets check in below both of those teams, claiming the bottom spot.

"Ball and Miller returned on Sunday when they combined for 48 points in Cleveland and were on the floor with Mark Williams for just the third time this season. He was a plus-12 (finishing with 20 points, 12 rebounds, two steals, and three blocks) against Chicago last Monday, but Charlotte remains winless (0-12) with Williams in uniform, so he hasn’t been part of a victory in almost 13 months." - John Schuhmann

The return of LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller should help the Hornets' chances to get things turned around, but it may take a little bit of time. The Hornets' starting five has only played a handful of games together this season, and developing that on-court chemistry isn't going to happen overnight.

The real question is whether or not it can happen quickly enough for Charlotte to make a run at the play-in tournament. Entering tonight's game against the Phoenix Suns, the Hornets sit nine games back of the Chicago Bulls for the No. 10 seed. It's not impossible, but it's going to be a steep hill for this young bunch to climb.

