Score predictions for Hornets vs. Bucks
The Charlotte Hornets look to take another game from the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, who have seemingly turned things around. Charlotte is coming off an epic overtime win over the Detroit Pistons thanks to huge performances from LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.
Here is how our staff sees this one playing out.
Carson Cash: Bucks 118, Hornets 108
Charlotte beat Milwaukee last time, but this game will be much tougher. The Bucks are healthier and on a three-game win streak. The Hornets barely beat the Pistons, even with their star backcourt scoring almost 75 points. This game could be a tough reality check. For Charlotte to win, they need Damian Lillard to have an off night and must pressure Giannis Antetokounmpo. Without strong defense and the duo of Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball stepping up huge on offense, Milwaukee’s talent and momentum will likely be too much.
James Plowright: Bucks 124, Hornets 103
Boosted by the return of Damian Lillard, tonight looks like a tough matchup. Milwaukee will be out for revenge after their controversial close loss to the Hornets last week. On top of that, Charlotte has struggled on the road and is even more short-handed more than usual. If this is close, the Hornets have done well to even be competitive
Austin Leake: Bucks 127, Hornets 105
The Bucks are much healthier right now and are in more rhythm than the Hornets. As well they’re looking for revenge after the way the game went last time around. Without Tre Mann and Miles Bridges, I don’t see this one being close.
Albert Böttcher: Bucks 122, Hornets 107
Milwaukee has rallied after a 2-8 start to the season and is one of the most in-form teams in the league right now, winning five of their last six contests. The one loss they conceded recently came against Charlotte, but the Hornets had Miles Bridges and Tre Mann available back then. The Bucks were also missing Damian Lillard, who will suit up tonight and has recorded three straight double-doubles.
