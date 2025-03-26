Seth Curry tabbed as Hornets' 'biggest flight risk' this offseason
The hometown kid might be moving on.
In a new article by Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, he predicts that Charlotte Hornets guard Seth Curry is the team's most likely "flight risk" or player to move on from the franchise this offseason.
The Hornets acquired Curry last season from the Dallas Mavericks at the trade deadline, and the son of Hornets legend and broadcaster Dell Curry has been excellent with the squad despite the limited role. He shot 32.1% from three last year, but this year, those numbers have skyrocketed. Seth leads the league in three-point percentage at the moment, shooting 45.9% from beyond the arc.
As the Hornets look ahead, it's difficult to envision Steph's younger brother having a bright future with the team. Seth is going to be 35 in August, which is significantly older than the timeline of the roster (everybody besides Taj Gibson). Though he may take a hometown discount, Curry's 45.9% from three could get him a good deal from a contender.
Curry currently sits on a one-year, $3.3 million contract. His 5.1 points on 32.1% from three as a 34-year-old was not exactly appealing to teams last season. However, 6.1 on 45.9% from three may cause a contender to give him a contract for spot minutes.
The former Blue Devil being a native of Charlotte may cause him to want to stay, but with the Hornets needing to pay RFA Tre Mann, as well as look to bolster a roster that fits the timeline of LaMelo Ball, may cause the team to look to move on.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Revisiting the Hornets' decision to fire James Borrego three years ago
Tidjane Salaün is starting to come into form for the Hornets
Puma releases new LaMelo Ball x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shoes
Magic edge Hornets to pull off the four-game series season sweep