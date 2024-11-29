Several reserves populate the Hornets' starting lineup vs. Knicks
The Charlotte Hornets' injury list is about as long as my Christmas list back in 2005, which means they are running out of space on the paper. With LaMelo Ball, Tre Mann, Nick Richards, Mark Williams, Miles Bridges, and a few others out, the Hornets will look to their reserves to play a competitive game against the New York Knicks.
Moments ago, both teams released their starting lineups for today's game.
Charlotte Hornets
G Vasilije Micic
G Brandon Miller
G Josh Green
F Tidjane Salaun
F Moussa Diabate
New York Knicks
G Jalen Brunson
G Mikal Bridges
F Josh Hart
F OG Anunoby
C Karl-Anthony Towns
Charles Lee on playing an early game
“Just being smart about how we’re preparing the guys’ minds to go play a game. Obviously, you’ve scouted the team and you have all this information that you want to hit them with, but to your point, you don’t have a shootaround and you’re coming off a holiday, so we don’t want to flood their minds. At the end of the day, we want to give them the appropriate amount of information, and then they just need to go out and hoop and compete and be together and try to ride some of that end-of-game momentum that I thought we had last game. We’ve come out the last couple games with this phenomenal defensive mindset, and we need to keep that going.”
The Hornets and Knicks will get things started at 12 p.m. EST. The game can be streamed live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Hornets coach Charles Lee gives context on LaMelo Ball's latest injury
Hornets to debut new NBA Cup Court today vs. Knicks
Score predictions for Hornets vs. Knicks NBA Cup matchup