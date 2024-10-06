Should the Hornets Sit LaMelo Ball in the Preseason?
Preseason play gets underway tonight for the Charlotte Hornets as they welcome in the New York Knicks. First-year head coach Charles Lee will look to spread out minutes throughout the entire roster, giving some serious run for non-rotation guys at some point.
Usually, I'm all for the starters playing in each preseason game in the NBA, but for Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball, I think you have to proceed with caution. If you remember, two years ago Ball injured his ankle during a preseason game against the Washington Wizards. That marked the start of the ankle injuries that he's dealt with over the last two seasons.
I'm not of the belief that Ball should sit the entire preseason, but I do think it would be wise to have him on a "pitch count" in terms of minutes. You do need him out there for two reasons.
One, it's the start of a new era with a new coaching staff and personnel and this is the time to iron out some issues and understand how to play off one another in a somewhat meaningful game. You can only learn so much about each other in practice. Doing it against another opponent helps players develop trust with each other and develops chemistry that will be needed when the regular season begins.
Secondly, Ball is going to wear ankle braces to start the season. He thought about doing it last year but ditched the idea after not finding a pair that he felt comfortable with. The only way to build that comfortability is to actually go out and play with them in a competitive setting.
Logging more than 20 minutes, however, is not needed. And I'd suggest that if he feels comfortable with the braces and gives solid production in the first couple of games sitting out the final preseason game is worth considering.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Five Things to Look for in the Hornets' Preseason Opener
Karl-Anthony Towns to Make Knicks Debut in Preseason Opener Against Charlotte
Hornets' rookie Tidjane Salaün highlights challenges in transition to the NBA
Hidden Gem? Charles Lee hints at Josh Green's role with Hornets