All Hornets

Karl-Anthony Towns to Make Knicks Debut in Pre-Season Opener Against Charlotte

The Charlotte Hornets host the New York Knicks at 5pm EST on October 6th

James Plowright

Jan 29, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) looses the ball as he is defended by Charlotte Hornets forward guard Brandon Miller (24) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
Jan 29, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) looses the ball as he is defended by Charlotte Hornets forward guard Brandon Miller (24) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images / Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
In this story:

Injury Report

Hornets: OUT Mark Williams (L Foot Sprain), Cody Martin (Wrist Sprain)
Knicks: OUT Mitchell Robinson (L Ankle Surgery )

Game Preview

The Charlotte Hornets look set to have LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges and Brandon Miller on the court together for the first time since November 27th 2023. Will new Head Coach Charles Lee have success where predecessors James Borrego and Steve Clifford failed in terms of getting the team to buy in defensively? Does the addition of Josh Green give Charlotte the on-ball perimeter defense the team has needed? How explosive will the offense be with Charlotte's best offensive players sharing the floor? We will finally have some clarity on these longstanding off-season questions.

According to Head Coach Tom Thibodeau, Karl-Anthony Towns looks set to make his debut in a Knicks uniform following his trade from Minnesota. His ability to stretch the floor for Jalen Brunson makes for a difficult match-up for stand in Hornets center Nick Richards.

Key Match-up: LaMelo Ball/Brandon Miller vs OG Anunoby/Mikal Bridges

This might be the toughest offensive challenge for Charlotte's two young players. If Ball and Miller can play well against two of the NBA's top defenders, the Hornets have a shot. While Charlotte won’t play their stars major minutes, their performance will still be a good way to gauge where both players are at heading into the season. Reports of a more physical style of basketball similar to FIBA being expected this season doesn't bode well for Ball or Miller who have both struggled at times with physical opponents.

Position

New York Knicks

Charlotte Hornets

PG

Jalen Brunson

LaMelo Ball

SG

OG Anunoby

Josh Green

SF

Mikal Bridges

Brandon Miller

PF

Josh Hart

Miles Bridges

C

Karl-Anthony Towns

Nick Richards

Charlotte's next pre-season game is at home vs the Miami Heat on October 8th at 7pm EST.

MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI

Hornets' rookie Tidjane Salaün highlights challenges in transition to the NBA

Hidden Gem? Charles Lee hints at Josh Green's role with Hornets

Ranking the Top 10 NBA Point Guards Entering the 2024-25 Season

Brandon Miller’s goal for 2024-25? An elite two-way season

Published
James Plowright
JAMES PLOWRIGHT

Twitter: @British_Buzz Linked In: James Plowright Muck Rack: James Plowright About Me Bylines for: Sports Illustrated, Sky Sports NBA, SB Nation, Queen City Hoops Based in Manchester in the United Kingdom, I have covered the Charlotte Hornets since 2008. When I was 16 years old I won a blogging competition on Bobcats.com, this ignited my passion for journalism and since then I went on to write for a variety of blogs; Hornets Planet, Queen City Hoops and At The Hive. In 2022 I took on the role as site content manager for the Charlotte Hornets Fannation site (AllHornets.com).  I am also the founder of the All Hornets Podcast Network, having recorded over 350+ Hornets related podcasts.  Awards - The All Hornets podcast was nominated for "Best Team Podcast" in the 2022 Sports Podcast Awards.  - I was nominated for "Sports Writer of the Year" in 2013 for LSU Media while studying my B.A in History and International Relations at Loughborough University. 

Home/Gameday