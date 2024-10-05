Karl-Anthony Towns to Make Knicks Debut in Pre-Season Opener Against Charlotte
Injury Report
Hornets: OUT Mark Williams (L Foot Sprain), Cody Martin (Wrist Sprain)
Knicks: OUT Mitchell Robinson (L Ankle Surgery )
Game Preview
The Charlotte Hornets look set to have LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges and Brandon Miller on the court together for the first time since November 27th 2023. Will new Head Coach Charles Lee have success where predecessors James Borrego and Steve Clifford failed in terms of getting the team to buy in defensively? Does the addition of Josh Green give Charlotte the on-ball perimeter defense the team has needed? How explosive will the offense be with Charlotte's best offensive players sharing the floor? We will finally have some clarity on these longstanding off-season questions.
According to Head Coach Tom Thibodeau, Karl-Anthony Towns looks set to make his debut in a Knicks uniform following his trade from Minnesota. His ability to stretch the floor for Jalen Brunson makes for a difficult match-up for stand in Hornets center Nick Richards.
Key Match-up: LaMelo Ball/Brandon Miller vs OG Anunoby/Mikal Bridges
This might be the toughest offensive challenge for Charlotte's two young players. If Ball and Miller can play well against two of the NBA's top defenders, the Hornets have a shot. While Charlotte won’t play their stars major minutes, their performance will still be a good way to gauge where both players are at heading into the season. Reports of a more physical style of basketball similar to FIBA being expected this season doesn't bode well for Ball or Miller who have both struggled at times with physical opponents.
Position
New York Knicks
Charlotte Hornets
PG
Jalen Brunson
LaMelo Ball
SG
OG Anunoby
Josh Green
SF
Mikal Bridges
Brandon Miller
PF
Josh Hart
Miles Bridges
C
Karl-Anthony Towns
Nick Richards
Charlotte's next pre-season game is at home vs the Miami Heat on October 8th at 7pm EST.
