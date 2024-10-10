Brandon Ingram pegged as possible trade target for Charlotte Hornets by NBA analyst
The Charlotte Hornets have typically been an organization that builds through the draft and signs veterans past their prime to complement the overall youth of the roster. Very rarely do they pursue a blockbuster trade or a big fish in free agency.
That approach could change with new ownership and a new GM in place, each of whom is committed to making the Hornets one of the premier franchises in the NBA, as you've heard on a number of occasions.
With a strong core of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Mark Williams, the Hornets could be building one of the best young teams in the Eastern Conference. For them to get over the hump though, they may need to make that risky move for a pricey player at some point in the near future.
Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report recently tabbed New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram as someone who could be viewed as a top trade target by the Hornets' front office. Forward Jarace Walker (Indiana Pacers) and center Jonas Valančiūnas (Washington Wizards) were also mentioned.
Hughes on the idea of Charlotte pursuing Ingram
"When looking for teams who'd consider giving Ingram the $200 million extension he covets, the Hornets stand out as a real option. They've got the hometown angle to play with one of the best high school players to come out of North Carolina in years, one who also grew up rooting for Duke.
"It'd be easy enough to sell the Pelicans on a package built around Miles Bridges, particularly if Ingram is just going to walk in free agency. Offensively, at least, Ingram would add to an exciting core that already includes LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller."
Why it won't happen (right now, at least)
The Hornets aren't interested in pushing their chips to the center of the table this early in the tenure of Peterson, Lee, and Co. But if the team makes significant strides this season, it will give them something to think about next summer when Ingram becomes an unrestricted free agent. Attempting a trade right now or at any point this season just doesn't make sense from the Hornets' side of it.
